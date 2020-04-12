Coronavirus pandemic: psycho-counseling centre set up at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :A psycho-counseling centre has been set up at Lahore General Hospital for counseling of persons with anxiety due to coronavirus outbreak.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said the coronavirus epidemic and its related problems all over the world were deeply rooted in human psychology. Negative effects are causing the mood of the general public, sleeping problems, anger, bitterness and depression are also on the rise, leading to an increase in physical ailments, he said.

He said that especially blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, asthma and cancer patients were at more risk due to corona pandemic.

The PGMI Principal said that in order to create hope and courage among the people, their psychological problems should also be given full attention so that people with full perseverance and courage take precautions besides, trust on Allah.

Prof Al-freed said that round the clock doctors would be available at 042-99266819 and 042-99268837 at LGH which would provide citizens with guidance on coronavirus and other diseases.

He said that people should feel free in seeking medical advice from doctors.

The PGMI administration, AMC & LGH will remain alert round the clock till the end of outbreak, he added.

