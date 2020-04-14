Coronavirus pandemic: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board sprays sodium hypochlorite in Ward 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Tuesday sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward number three and covered different areas including Gawalmandi, Saddar, Race Course, Bhosamandi, Chhota Bazar, Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Colony, Koyla Center, CGH Hospital and other areas.

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB, on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, was carrying out anti-coronavirus spray in its jurisdiction to prevent spread of the virus.

He informed, the board had decided to carry out the spray thrice a month in all RCB wards.

He said the CEO had urged the citizens to stay home and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

Earlier, the RCB had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in Ward number 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 10 and covered areas including main roads, streets, mosques and other areas.

The campaign was being supervised and monitored by RCB Public Health Officer Waris Bhatti. Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of different wards were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding, all out efforts were being made and different cantt areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on daily basis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease in cantt areas. The board was also washing different RCB areas with chlorine mixed water.

The RCB had completed campaign in different areas of the Cantt and the sanitation staff washed different mosques and main roads with chlorine mixed water.