Coronavirus Pandemic To Be Faced With Joint Efforts: PPP Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:04 AM

Coronavirus pandemic to be faced with joint efforts: PPP leaders

The provincial President Pakistan People's Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Senator Mola Bux Chandio said joint efforts were needed to defeat COVID-19 and Sindh Government had adopted all required precautionary measures to contain coronavirus from spreading further

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The provincial President Pakistan People's Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Senator Mola Bux Chandio said joint efforts were needed to defeat COVID-19 and Sindh Government had adopted all required precautionary measures to contain coronavirus from spreading further.

In order to overcome COVID-19 pandemic we should maintain social distancing and stay at home during lockdown, Nisar Khuhro said while addressing a news conference here on Wednesday along with former Federal Minister Mola Bux Chandio.

They said provincial government had undertaken effective measures to combat coronavirus pandemic, saying that all facilities were available to tackle any emergency situation. However, they stressed the need for joint efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nisar Khuhro and Mola Bux Chandio said provincial government had taken all possible measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak and matter is still under control in the province.

