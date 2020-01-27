UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Passanger Scanning Under Way At Multan Airport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Passengers landing at Multan International Airport are being screened through thermal scanner round-the-clock in the wake of Coronavirus by doctors and paramedics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Passengers landing at Multan International Airport are being screened through thermal scanner round-the-clock in the wake of Coronavirus by doctors and paramedics.

Airport Manager Mubarik Shah told APP on Monday that passangers arriving through international and domestic flights were being examined to check their body temperature. If the temperature is above 98.

4 C, the passenger is recommended for further examination by the health officials, he said adding that over a dozen staffers were performing duty in this connection and the authorities were ready to provide more health employees if need arises.

A doctor is available at every airport to deal with an urgency of any passenger, he said and added that Director Health Services Dr Wasim Ramzi had visited airport to check arrangements for scanning a couple of days ago and issued directions to health staffers for the purpose.

