Coronavirus Patient Dies At Civil Hospital Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A coronavirus patient here on Sunday died at Civil Hospital.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, one person namely Ahmad Hasan (65) was admitted to Civil Hospital after his coronavirus test came positive two days ago.

The patient had returned from Saudia Arabia after performing Umrah. The wife and granddaughter of deceased have been quarantined at their home.

