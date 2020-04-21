UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Patient Escapes From Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital

Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:19 PM

A coronavirus patient escaped from the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A coronavirus patient escaped from the isolation ward of Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, here on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Muneer Javaid said that police will soon re-arrest the fleeing coronavirus patient namely Usama (26). He said that there were very tight security arrangements, however, the patient managed to escape from the hospital after breaking iron-net.

