Coronavirus patient in South Waziristan recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Mausam Khan, the lone coronavirus patient in South Waziristan Tribal District recovered and discharged from DHQ Hospital, Wana on Wednesday.

Mausam Khan had been declared corona positive in Punjab and later he fled to his native district South Waziristan where the district administration and FC-South held him and admitted n the DHQ Hospital, Wana on April 9, said a press release issued here.

Mausam Khan also performed attan, a local dance to celebrate his recovery from the contagion and also thanked the Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan and FC-South authorities for their cooperation and support in his treatment.

With Mausam Khan's recovery, South Waziristan is now a corona-free district.