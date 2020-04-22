UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Patient In South Waziristan Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Coronavirus patient in South Waziristan recovered

Mausam Khan, the lone coronavirus patient in South Waziristan Tribal District recovered and discharged from DHQ Hospital, Wana on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Mausam Khan, the lone coronavirus patient in South Waziristan Tribal District recovered and discharged from DHQ Hospital, Wana on Wednesday.

Mausam Khan had been declared corona positive in Punjab and later he fled to his native district South Waziristan where the district administration and FC-South held him and admitted n the DHQ Hospital, Wana on April 9, said a press release issued here.

Mausam Khan also performed attan, a local dance to celebrate his recovery from the contagion and also thanked the Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan and FC-South authorities for their cooperation and support in his treatment.

With Mausam Khan's recovery, South Waziristan is now a corona-free district.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Punjab Wana April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamia University of Bahawalpur donates Rs 7 mill ..

43 seconds ago

DIGP for Integrating corona SOPs in Ramazan securi ..

44 seconds ago

IG Punjab pinned badges to DIG

47 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for city Lahore

49 seconds ago

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine to 83 shops ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.