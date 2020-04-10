Coronavirus patient of Dir dies in Peshawar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::A confirmed patient of coronavirus who was shifted to Peshawar from Timergara has died last nigh, confirmed Deputy District Health Officer Irshad Roghani here on Friday.

He said a resident of Rabat area was shifted to Peshawar some days ago in critical condition.

The diseased had returned from Balochistan after being member of a Tableeghi Jamaat there.

Dr Irshad said the diseased was already facing some lungs issues and remained hospitalized for several times.

He said burial of the diseased will take place according to prescribed rules.

The laboratory results of his five close relatives were negative, Dr Irshad added.