UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Patient Of Dir Dies In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

Coronavirus patient of Dir dies in Peshawar

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::A confirmed patient of coronavirus who was shifted to Peshawar from Timergara has died last nigh, confirmed Deputy District Health Officer Irshad Roghani here on Friday.

He said a resident of Rabat area was shifted to Peshawar some days ago in critical condition.

The diseased had returned from Balochistan after being member of a Tableeghi Jamaat there.

Dr Irshad said the diseased was already facing some lungs issues and remained hospitalized for several times.

He said burial of the diseased will take place according to prescribed rules.

The laboratory results of his five close relatives were negative, Dr Irshad added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Balochistan Died Rabat Timergara From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.