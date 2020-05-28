UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Patients Crosses 300 Figure In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Coronavirus patients crosses 300 figure in Abbottabad

Number of coronavirus patients in district Abbottabad crossed the figure of 300 including 32 doctors and paramedical staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Number of coronavirus patients in district Abbottabad crossed the figure of 300 including 32 doctors and paramedical staff.

According to the health department sources, in Ayub Medical Complex (ATC) 4 doctors and 3 nurses, in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad 6 doctors, 5 nurses, 4 Lady Health Visitors (LHV), 4 midwives, 4 ward boys, 1 security guard, 1 tube well operator and one radiologist were tested COVID-19 positive.

People of district Abbottabad are not following KP government instructions and SOPs which is the major cause of an increasing number of cases, this was disclosed by the Health Department.

During Ramazan markets and bazaars of district, Abbottabad was the center of the people from all over the Hazara division who were busy in Eid shopping without using any precautionary measures which is causing the increase in Coronavirus numbers.

