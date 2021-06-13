UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Patients Decreasing In KTH

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Coronavirus patients decreasing in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The turn out of the coronavirus patients was decreasing in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) wherein 106 beds were allotted for Covid patients in the hospital.

Giving details of the patients, the KTH official said, Corona positive patients were admitted to 50 beds and the hospital had 25 ventilators for Corona patients with only eleven patients were admitted in intensive care at KTH.

There were currently 14 patients being treated at HDU, he said, adding, twenty-five patients were being treated for low oxygen levels and three more corona patients had been admitted.

