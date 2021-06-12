Coronavirus patients decreasing in KTH Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus patients are decreasing in Khyber Teaching Hospital wherein 106 beds allotted for Corona patients in the hospital, Administration of the hospital said.

Giving details about patients, Administration said, Corona patients are admitted to 50 beds and the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients with only eleven patients in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 14 patients being treated at HDU, and twenty-five patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels.