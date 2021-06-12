UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Patients Decreasing In KTH Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Coronavirus patients decreasing in KTH Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The coronavirus patients are decreasing in Khyber Teaching Hospital wherein 106 beds allotted for Corona patients in the hospital, Administration of the hospital said.

Giving details about patients, Administration said, Corona patients are admitted to 50 beds and the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients with only eleven patients in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 14 patients being treated at HDU, and twenty-five patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels.

Related Topics

Peshawar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

9 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

9 hours ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.