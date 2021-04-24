Coronavirus patients need interaction to relieve immense psychological challenges: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said the coronavirus affected patients were prone to extreme psychological challenges other than physical ones where human interaction could help relieve their mental burden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said the coronavirus affected patients were prone to extreme psychological challenges other than physical ones where human interaction could help relieve their mental burden.

The nerve center of the country against the fight to contain the pandemic outbreak, in its social media networking handle has called the masses to keep in touch with the COVID-19 patients.

"COVID-19 patients can face immense psychological challenges besides physical symptoms. Talk to them and remain in touch!," the NCOC said in a tweet.