Coronavirus Patients Recovery Rate Is High In Sindh: Bilawal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients was high in Sindh due to the best health facilities in the province.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said testing capacity of COVID-19 was also high in the province.

Criticizing the government in center, he said it was not following the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bilawal asked the government to announce financial incentives for the paramedics, nursing and doctors who were fighting COVID-19 as front line soldiers.

He said the government had not created job opportunities and allocated any funds for the construction of houses.

He said locusts' attack had badly affected the agriculture sector of the country but the government had not devised a concrete policy to cope with the menace yet.

He said the government had not launched any awareness campaign in the regional languages so that the local people could be sensitized about the precautionary measures properly regarding to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif said the country's economy had been damaged by the incumbent government while it was in stable condition in the previous regime.

He said unemployment had also increased during the last 18 months.

