UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Peak Period Can Be Curtailed Through Collective Resolve: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

Coronavirus peak period can be curtailed through collective resolve: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading at an exponential rate and its peak period can be curtailed through a collective resolve for following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the enforcement of SOPs was a failed strategy in a heavy populated country like Pakistan where most of the people were poor and daily wagers. However, through collective resolve the people could be persuaded to observe the guidelines to avoid being infected from the deadly virus, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the coronavirus took two to three months to reach its peak point and its would as much time to come back to its initial stage.

He said the smart lockdown was the only option in Pakistan to combat the COVID-19 as the total lockdown had proved to be an unsuccessful strategy in Beijing and Indian cities.

"We also have to ensure unhindered economic activities in the country to save the financial interests of the poor segments of society." To a question, Fawad said the people would have to remain careful on their own against COVID-19. He feared that the virus might spread to the rural areas after Eid ul Azha.

The minister said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan was higher in the world.

He said they had set an export target of indigeneously manufactured kits at $100 billion.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), he said, had approved the kits produced in Pakistan with test accuracy of 99 percent, which would reduce the testing cost to one third of the present cost, he added.

To another question about granting relief to corona infected Shahbaz Sharif and Yusaf Raza Gilani, the minister said all the citizens were equal before the law and all the cases were registered against them in their respective tenures.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif World Technology Poor Beijing All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Educat ..

36 minutes ago

DHA collects over 20,000 units of blood in record ..

36 minutes ago

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

2 hours ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.