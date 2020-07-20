Coronavirus positive cases declining: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The government on Monday informed the National Assembly that the number of Covid-19 positive persons was declining due to the smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a calling attention notice tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party legislator Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and others, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Services Nousheen Hamid said the testing for coronavirus had reduced as now patients who were asymptomatic were not required to undergo multiple tests.

Passengers coming from abroad were only needed to undergo tests if they were symptomatic, she added.

The rate of coronavirus positive patients came down from 22 percent to 10 percent in July, therefore testing per day also dropped from 24000 persons per day to 22000 per day.

For instance, patients coming to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had decreased from 300 to 78 last Sunday, she added.

Now out of 232 beds in the hospital, only 26 were occupied while 10 ventilators out of 26 were in the use of coronavirus patients, adding in the month of June no beds or ventilators were available because of high number of patients.

She said the number of coronavirus cases were declining in our region including Pakistan and the figures could be confirmed from any hospital.

In all parts of the country except Karachi, the number of infected patients were coming down, she said, adding when the first case of coronavirus was tested in February, Pakistan had only two laboratories for testing but now the country had 130 such facilities.