Coronavirus Positive Cases Increases In District Mansehra

Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Coronavirus positive cases increases in district Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Around five more people including four students were tested Coronavirus positive on Sunday hours raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2590 in district Mansehra.

According to the health department, during the last 24 hours, five people were tested COVID-19 positive including four students of a private school while the school was sealed for a week.

So far, 2433 Coronavirus patients have been recovered while active COVID-19 patients in district Mansehra were110.

During the second wave of the Coronavirus, 38701 tests were conducted in district among which 35640 were tested negative and 604 were awaiting results.

In the Hazara division particularly in district Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra the number of Coronavirus-positive cases were increasing.

During last week after 68 recruits of Police Training Center (PTC) Mansehra and six students from two educational institutions were tested Coronavirus positive.

