Coronavirus positive cases more than 8 percent in district : DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhagees Sanaullah Friday said that the ratio of Coronavirus positive was more than 8 percent in the district, masses must follow Coronavirus SOPs. He said this while talking to the media persons here.

The deputy commissioner further said that if the rising number of Coronavirus persists then we should go for the strict enforcement of SOPs.

Talking about the sugar and wheat flour prices, he said that subsidized sugar and wheat flour was in bulk available in Ramazan Sasta Bazars, adding we had also ensured the provision of both items in the bazaars.

The administration was in action against the shopkeepers who were selling subsidized sugar arrested them and sent them to jail, the DC said.

Replying to a question, Mughees Snaullah said the people were not following Coronavirus SOPs, due to which the number of positive cases was increasing by every passing day.

He said that provincial and Federal governments had taken strict measures for the enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs, if people would not follow SOPs then district administration would also take action against them.

The DC stated that owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases hospitals were also overburdened, adding we all needed to take Coronavirus seriously and save our lives.