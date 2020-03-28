Coronavirus positive cases reach 1,296 across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,296 with 61 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Centre on Corona said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said that total nine deaths had been reported from the disease so far while seven patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 23 patients had been recovered while 440 cases were reported from Sindh, 425 from Punjab, 180 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131 from Balochistan, 27 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 91 in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza expressed the hope that the government's strict measures will help controlling the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that all provinces were making sincere efforts at their level to successfully combat the disease and making foolproof protection for citizens against COVID-19. Plans were made in accordance with the changing situation, which will hopefully improve with the passage of time.

He said all available resources were being allocated and joint efforts were made to control the disease.

He appealed people to avoid unnecessary movement outside home and follow the directions of respective governments and administrations. Provinces had made plans to restrict citizens at home with objective to protect them from coronavirus, he added.