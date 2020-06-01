UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Positive Cases Reach To 72,460 Across Country: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:59 PM

Coronavirus positive cases reach to 72,460 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 72,460 with 2,964 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 1,543 deaths had been reported from the disease with 60 reported during last 24 hours.

He said 26,083 patients had been recovered. He added total 561,136 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 14,398 tests were conducted.

He said 28,245 cases were reported from Sindh, 26,240 from Punjab, 10,027 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,589 from Islamabad, 711 from Gilgit Baltistan, 4,393 from Balochistan and 255 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 13,954 active cases were reported from Sindh, 18,722 from Punjab, 6,642 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,392 from Islamabad, 204 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,839 from Balochistan and 81 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 481 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 497 from Punjab, 473 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 from Islamabad, 11 from Gilgit Baltistan, 47 from Balochistan and six death were reported from AJK.

He said 13,810 patients had recovered in Sindh, 7,021 in Punjab, 2,912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 169 in Islamabad, 496 Gilgit Baltistan, 1,507 in Balochistan and 168 in AJK.

