Coronavirus Positive Cases Rise To 131 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 131 in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 131 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 679 in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 131 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 679 in the province.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that all patients had already been shifted to the COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

According to data received here on Wednesday evening, out of 131 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority constitutes of members of Tableeghi Jamat Markaz Noor Mosque located at Qasimabad area of the city.

Out of 131 confirmed cases reported from Hyderabad, 98 are from Noor Masjid alone and they include a Chinese national, 24 from Trauma Center, some directly reported to Research Laboratory and Kohsar Hospital including MS and a sanitary worker of the hospital and 8 members of Tableeghi Jamat from Tando Jam.

Of these 131 confirmed cases, a woman has recovered and already been discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward. Eight patients are admitted at LU hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward and 24 patients were admitted in Kohsar hospital's quarantine facility, sources said.

