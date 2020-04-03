UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Positive Cases Rise To 151 In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 151 in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 151 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 783 in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 151 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 783 in the province.

The Sindh Health department officials stated that all patients had already been shifted to the COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

According to data received here on Friday, 14 more patients tested coronavirus positive taking the tally to 151 in Hyderabad district out of them majority of cases were of local transmission.

Of these 151 confirmed cases, a woman has recovered and already had been discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while one patient belonged to Tando Muhammad Khan was passed away yesterday.

All confirmed patients are admitted at COVID-19 isolation wards set up at different hospitals including civil hospital, Trauma Center, Kohsar hospital Latifabad, Rajputana hospital while suspected patients had already been quarantined in different quarantine centers.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Tando Muhammad Khan Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs750 denomination prize bonds draw to be held in ..

4 minutes ago

121 out of 241 being discharged from Gomal Medical ..

6 minutes ago

24 patients of COVID-19 confirmed in Hazara

6 minutes ago

Industrialists reject KE's average proposed bills

6 minutes ago

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in ..

6 minutes ago

Trade deficit shrinks 26.45 % in 3 quarters

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.