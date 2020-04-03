Coronavirus positive cases rise to 151 in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 151 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 783 in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 151 in Hyderabad as total tally rose to 783 in the province.

The Sindh Health department officials stated that all patients had already been shifted to the COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

According to data received here on Friday, 14 more patients tested coronavirus positive taking the tally to 151 in Hyderabad district out of them majority of cases were of local transmission.

Of these 151 confirmed cases, a woman has recovered and already had been discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while one patient belonged to Tando Muhammad Khan was passed away yesterday.

All confirmed patients are admitted at COVID-19 isolation wards set up at different hospitals including civil hospital, Trauma Center, Kohsar hospital Latifabad, Rajputana hospital while suspected patients had already been quarantined in different quarantine centers.