Coronavirus Positive Patients Admitted To Isolation Wards: Deputy Commissioner Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swabi, Shahid Mahmood has said that protective kits have been provided to all doctors and health workers that are playing frontline role against Coronavirus

Similarly, he said that protective equipments dispatched by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have also been arrived and handed over to District Health Officer (DHO). He said none of the new suspected Corona cases registered in the district has come positive.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there are so far only four positive cases and these patients have been admitted to isolation wards of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Lahore and Topi wherein the provincial government is providing food and medicines to them. He said that fourteen cases have been came negative while the result of the four was due today (Monday).

He urged upon people across the district to adopt precautionary measures in light of the directives of the government in letter and spirit to stop the spread of the virus in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed those people who have arrived from abroad other districts to adopt isolation inside their houses on volunteer basis so the life of their relatives, friends and neighbours remained safe from the virus.

He said that on complaints of the people regarding atta shortage, the district administration contacted the government and the flour supply to whole province including Swabi has been started while flour quota from Punjab is also intact.

He said that flour is being provided to people across the district on the officially fixed rate while people themselves are also buying the commodity from mills and shops as well and there is now flour shortage in the district.

