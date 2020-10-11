UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Positivity Rate Goes Above 2%: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Coronavirus positivity rate goes above 2%: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday expressed concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 saying that the government had started imposing smart lock down again to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Asad Umar who also chairs the meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on coronavirus, said that during previous six weeks, the average positivity ratio of COVID was under 2 percent, however in the outgoing week, the positivity rate went above 2 percent that was a matter of concern.

In order to avoid the increase in cases in the country, "We have already imposed mini smart lock down in Islamabad, Karachi, and Azad Kashmir".

Besides, he informed that the administration had also been directed to ensure protective measures across the country.

He however pointed out that as before, the success was not possible without cooperation of the public.

