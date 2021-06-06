Coronavirus positivity rate reduced to 2 per cent in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that corona positivity rate had reduced to 2 per cent in the province due to SOPs implementation which may further reduce in days to come.

Addressing a weekly press conference, she said that commercial activities in the province were barred after 8:00 pm.

She said that from May 29 to onward, the Punjab government had decided to reopen public parks and resume water sports with strict adherence to the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She urged the traders and shopkeepers to follow business hours announced by the government and said that strict SOPs would help in bringing down the COVID positivity rate.

She said that indoor marriages were yet to be allowed, adding the restrictions were meant to benefit the public rather than the government. She further said that vaccination process in Punjab had been expedited.

The minister informed that 180,000 people had been vaccinated in the province during the last 24 hours and the COVID situation would start improving once 50 per cent of the 110 million population of the province was vaccinated.

Dispelling the impression about vaccine shortage, she said that Punjab health department had 1.8 million doses of corona vaccine in stock while as 30 million more doses would reach Pakistan in the next few months.

"We are vaccinating 400,000 people in a day by next month", she said.

She said that the province would also place an order of vaccine worth Rs1.5 billion.

The minister said that vaccines were available in every district and efforts were being made to distribute vaccines in every rural and urban area. She said that corona could be eradicated onlyby following SOPs.

Vaccines were being administered all over the world and there was no harm in it, she added.