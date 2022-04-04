Coronavirus positivity ratio further drops in KP

Positivity ratio of the coronavirus has further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 15 new cases were confirmed during last 24 hours, said corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Positivity ratio of the coronavirus has further dropped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as only 15 new cases were confirmed during last 24 hours, said corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With the confirmation of only 15 new cases, the total number of active corona cases in the province has been dropped to 573. Since last two days, no death is occurred in the province due to the virus. During last two years, the virus has claimed 6322 lives.

During the same period, 11 patients have also been recovered from the disease. As many as 3366 tests were conducted in the province, out of which, only 15 have proved positive for coronavirus.