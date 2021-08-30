UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Positivity Ratio Reaches 6.8pc In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 6.8pc in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The positivity ratio of coronavirus on Monday reached to 6.8 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said a report issued from KP Health Department.

The report said, a difference of 1 percent increase was recorded in the province during the corresponding time.

The Karak district was reported with the highest 50 percent positive ratio of the coronavirus.

It further added that the same ratio remained at 36 percent in Bajaur district ,18 percent in Abbottbad while this ratio remained at 10 percent in Peshawar .

The report said in 13 districts of the province the ratio of coronavirus positive cases was still zero percent while in eight other districts this ratio remained at 5 percent.

Pakistan

