Coronavirus: PU engineers develops anti-bacterial disposable wipes, sanitisers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab University's chemical engineers have developed anti-bacterial disposable wipes and sanitizers as per the WHO guidelines, which would help protect people from coronavirus.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad addressed a press briefing here on Sunday, along with Department of Polymer Engineering and Technology's associate professors Dr Bilal Haider, Dr Atif islam, Assistant Professor Dr Areeba Farooq, student volunteers including Hamza Javed, Musa Raza, Rahat Rashid, Hafiz Abdullah, Muhammad Asad and Musa Raza at the Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that he had instructed the PU chemical engineers to develop anti-bacterial sanitizers against coronavirus. He said people were ignoring so many things which could be a source of spread of coronavirus like mobile phone, purse, key, pen, door handles, stair handles, ATMs, public washrooms, etc., and "we decided to develop anti-bacterial disposable wipes to be used on such things against coronavirus as per WHO standards".

He said, "We were also worried about tv cameramen visiting hospitals and other places for coverage of corona related issues and this disposable wipe can also be carefully used on camera, hand mic and other equipment.

" He added that all citizens of Pakistan must act wisely and behave like a responsible citizen to avoid spread of coronavirus.

He said that the PU had established diagnostic centres, developed diagnostic kits, antibacterial sanitizers, telemedicine centre and launched an awareness campaign and would serve the community by playing its national role.

Briefing the media about anti-bacterial disposable wipe and sanitizer, Dr Bilal, Dr Atif and Dr Areeba explained that WHO recommended ingredients including ethylalkohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, neem extract, aloe vera extract and fragrance have been used in the sanitizer.

They said that the standard augur well method was used against E Coli (MDR) and E Coli (NMDR). They said that the material was used by applying hands to check its behavior and was found soft on skin and not irritating.

They appealed to the government to provide basic material so that they could produce disposable wipes and sanitizers at mass level.