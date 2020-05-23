Coronavirus: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar urges people to change their lifestyle

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the world has changed due to coronavirus and people need to change their lifestyle in accordance with the new changes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the world has changed due to coronavirus and people need to change their lifestyle in accordance with the new changes.

He was speaking to provincial ministers -- Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Malik Muhammad Anwar, who called on him here on Saturday.

According to official sources, during the meeting standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of COVID-19 came under discussion.

The CM said that shrines had been reopened across the province to facilitate devotees, adding that instructions had been issued to the Aquaf Department to ensure implementation of the SOPs at shrines for the safety of the people from the deadly virus.

Usman Buzdar said that devotees should maintain social distancing while visiting shrines.

He said, "Protection of human life is very important. If one person gets affected, he or she becomes a source of spreading virus to other members of his or her family."Interior Additional Chief Secretary, Information Secretary and others were also present.