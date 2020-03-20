UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Railways To Suspends 22 More Trains Operations From March 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Coronavirus: Railways to suspends 22 more trains operations from March 25

The Pakistan Railways has decided to suspend operations of 22 more trains from March 25 in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to suspend operations of 22 more trains from March 25 in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

In a video message on Friday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said the decision was taken due to reduction of passengers from 200,000 to 160,000 per day. He said that altogether 34 trains operations were being suspended till the next orders. He said 134 trains had been operational earlier, but now the number would be cut to 100 trains per day.

However, he added, operations of 12 to 15 freight trains would not be curtailed.

The minister said that passengers of suspended trains could travel by any other train on the same date in the same class according to their ticket.

He said that tickets could also be refunded if any passenger wanted not to travel.

"An amount of Rs 80 million has been refunded so far," he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that Railways had made extraordinary cleaning arrangements at railway stations across the country to tackle the coronavirus threat.

The 22 trains, which will be suspended from March 25, include Jinnah Express train, Sir Syed Express, Bolan Mail train, Moenjo Daro Express, Thal Express, Marvi Passenger, Musa Pak Express, Chenab Express, Faisalabad Express, Saman Sarkar passenger and Faisal Express train.

