Coronavirus Relief Tigers Force Is For Pakistani Youth Not PTI: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Coronavirus Relief Tigers Force is for Pakistani youth not PTI: Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Sunday said that the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force is the force of Pakistani youth and not of the PTI.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the tigers force was comprised of all parties, said a PTI press release here.

He said that the provincial ministers of Sindh were not on the same page about the coronavirus and they must be on the one page. He suggested the provincial ministers to consult each other before any rhetoric.

Khurrum said that the statement of Imtiaz Shaikh and Nasir Hussain Shah were at variance.

He said that they were ready to work with the provincial government in fight against the coronavirus.

He further said that the main purpose should be the welfare of the people whether itserved the provincial government or PTI.

