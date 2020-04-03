UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Religious Leader Stresses Police-people Cooperation

All Masalik Ulema Board President Maulana Asim Makhdoom has urged people and police to cooperate with each other for restricting people to their home for offering prayers at their homes instead of going to mosques in the wake of coronavirus threat

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that police SHOs should create awareness among ulema and religious leaders instead of forcibly shutting down mosques.

He urged religious leaders to cooperate with the local police for implementation of the law instead of resisting the process. He said that unity and understanding was needed to maintain law and order as well as protection people from Covid-19.

He appreciated the services of Pak Army, health staff, media and police during the pandemic.

