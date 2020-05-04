Coronavirus safety kits distributed in Rustam Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Organization for Social Development Initiatives (OSDI) on Monday distributed coronavirus safety kits among doctors and staff of Rustam Hospital here.

According to details, Sajjad Syed, Head, OSDI, Mardan district, handed over 25 coronavirus safety kits to Dr. Saad, in-charge, Type D Hospital, Rustam.

Explaining the details to the media on the occasion, Sajjad Syed, said that doctors are working in the forefront in the fight against corona virus and its protection as a Pakistani is the responsibility and fundamental right of all of us.

The OSDI organization provided 25 safety kits to the doctors and staff of Rustam Hospital so that there would be no difficulty in examining any patient and the doctors would also be safe in the current situation.