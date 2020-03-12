Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for Iqama holders from 12 countries to return

(@fidahassanain)

The kingdom says that travel ban will be imposed on all 12 countries including Pakistan and India after lapse of 72-hour deadline.

RIAZ: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) Saudi government set deadline of 72 hours for all Iqama holders belong to the countries hit by novel Coronavirus including Pakistan and India to return to the kingdom here on Wednesday.

The kingdom also suspended flight operation with 12 countries including Pakistan due to Coronavirus, a decision that would affect the Iqama holders who belong to these countries but work in Saudi Arabia. According to the sources, Saudi ministry of foreign affairs contacted Pakistani authorities and the authorities of eleven other countries regarding 72-hour deadline.

However, they said that this deadline was set for those who did not have Iqamas for long period .

“After this deadline of 72 hours, there will be travel ban on all 12 countries including Pakistan,” a statement issued by the kingdom’s ministry of foreign affairs.

It further said: “This deadline has been set to bring the Iqama holders back to Saudi Arabia,”. Some European states including Switzerland and Italy were also in the new list issued by the ministry of the kingdom. Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Philippine, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan were included in the new order. This ban, however, would not apply cargo services and trade activities.