Coronavirus sceanioro: BISE cancels class 9th exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan cancelled ongoing secondary School certificate (SSC) examination in wake of Coronavirus precautionary measures.

A spokesperson for BISE said on Saturday that remaining papers of class 9th have been cancelled under the notification of secretary school education department of Punjab.

Date for next schedule of the examination will be announced later, he added.

After getting instructions from Punjab government, BISE will decide about the date of class 9th exams, he clarified.