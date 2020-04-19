Coronavirus screening mandatory for every worker at Allama Iqbal Airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The administration of Allama Iqbal International Airport has made mandatory the screening for coronavirus of all officers and workers, working at the airport in all shifts.

According to a circular issued by Chief Operating Officer Abdulbaqi Tariq here on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Medical staff would ensure screening of airport staff, Pakistan Customs, FIA, ANF, ASF and Airlines staff with thermal guns on entering the airport premises.

All section heads have been informed in this regard so that staff of every sectioncooperate with the medical staff. The airport administration has taken the decisionof screening due to increasing number of coronavirus cases.