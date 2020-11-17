UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Second Wave To Delay Polio Drive In Hazara: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Coronavirus second wave to delay polio drive in Hazara: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday expressed concern over increasing cases of coronavirus across the division and presiding over a high level meeting requested the government to delay the polio vaccination drive.

An official communiqué issued here he called for concentrating more on controlling corona cases and preparing for any emergency situation. The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners of Hazara division, district health officers and representatives of line departments.

The meeting discussed in detail the recent update of corona and polio in the division.

The officials of health department expressed fear due to decrease in the mercury level the corona cases could increase considerably.

They said that in such a situation it would be difficult to manage and carry out anti polio vaccination drive. The Commissioner Hazara directed the district administrations, Health department and Tehsil Municipal Administrations to sensitize masses about importance of wearing mask, social distancing and avoiding handshake to avert corona outbreak.

He also called for creating awareness among the people about preventive measures against coronavirus.

