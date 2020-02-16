UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Shortage Of Mask N95 In Markets Need Monitoring

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Coronavirus: Shortage of mask N95 in markets need monitoring

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Despite non-prevalence of the coronavirus in the country so far, the protective mask for the virus called N95 is becoming non-available in the markets, and the authorities concerned should take notice of the situation.

This was revealed by the health sources, associated with manufacturing and distribution of the medical devices in the province. The actual price of N95 mask is Rs 190 per piece, but it is being sold in the market for up to Rs 900, claimed the sources.

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) had issued a letter to all Federal and provincial drug inspectors on Feb 4, 2020 to visit importers and distributors of the protective devices including mask N95, face shields, disposable gloves, disposable gowns, disposable shoe cover, disposable caps, tyvcc suits, biohazards bags, hands sanitisers, air-purifying respirators and powder, etc.

DRAP has also directed the companies and stockists concerned to send details of stock-in-hand to Additional Director, Medical Devices and Medicated Cosmetics, head office.

DRAP has also imposed restrictions on export of all above mentioned protective devices and asked the drug inspectors to ensure implementation on restrictions on their export.

Meanwhile, different drug associations including Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum, Pakistan Pharmacists Association and Young Pharmacists Association have welcomed the decision of export of these protective devices from coronavirus and termed it a step in the right direction.

However, it was stressed to allow maximum pharmaceutical companies to prepare these protective devices and ensure their distribution in market in abundant quantity so that any impending situation could be tackled ina smooth way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Visit Young Price 2020 Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Ruler receives Ivanka Trump at GWFD 2020

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GWFD 2020 opening sess ..

1 hour ago

AED85 billion investment opportunities in UAE Isla ..

1 hour ago

AED162 million in water infrastructure projects ap ..

2 hours ago

ADPower announces building of largest independent ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.