Coronavirus signifies more global cooperation to save humanity: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has weakened the globalization and multilateralism while nationalistic approaches are on the rise instead of alliances and cooperation as the pandemic is affecting every race and all the nations on the planet indiscriminately and thus, the situation demands a greater global cooperation.

These views were exchanged by the experts at an online policy dialogue titled 'Coronavirus and Global Political Order' organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Thursday.

Country Director of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) Pakistan Dr Jochen Hippler said the world is changing with or without coronavirus but the pandemic would have adverse effects on the economies of the world.

He said the dominant powers in the world politics had been showing selfish endeavors.

International Relations Expert and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences at Quaid-i-Azam University Dr Nazir Hussain said China at present was helping out and assisting around 80 nations of the world in responding the situation resulted by the spread of coronavirus.

Therefore, it would have more influence in the post-crisis world. The world in the aftermath of coronavirus would have to strengthen the global cooperation leading towards inclusive development, he concluded.

Research Fellow at the SDPI Dr Imran Khalid covered various socioeconomic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and said it was a high time for the world to think of collective human security now.

He said the climate change still remained a huge threat to humanity across the globe and thus we needed holistic policies to respond the current crisis.

Earlier, the SDPI Visiting Fellow Dr Fatemeh Kamali Chirani presented an overview of the global crisis resulted by the coronavirus and said it would have some certain impacts on the existing global political order.