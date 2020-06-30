UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Situation: 118 Deaths Reported During Last 24 Hours: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday said that 118 people lost their lives in the country due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

It added though implementation on the smart lockdown has significantly reduced the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, however again 2,846 cases were tested positive.

The data released by NCOC said that 20,930 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including Sindh 8,464, Punjab 7,729, KP 1,877, ICT 2,180, Balochistan 328, GB 95, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 258.

It said that 98,503 patient recovered so far across the country making it a significant count and 505 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,562 vents allocated for COVID-19.

It said that total active Covid cases in the country are 106,530. A total of 209,337 cases detected so far with AJK 1,065, Balochistan 10,426, GB 1,442, ICT 12,775, KP 26,115, Punjab 75,501 and Sindh 81,985.

About the deaths the official data said that 4,303 have died including Sindh 1,343, Punjab 1,727, KP 935, ICT 128, Balochistan 119, GB 24 and AJK 28. So far 1283,092 tests have been conducted and 768 hospitals with Covid facilities with 5,349 patients admitted across the country.

