Coronavirus Situation Being Monitored Regularly :Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Coronavirus situation being monitored regularly :Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that corona situation was being strictly monitored and there was no room for any negligence.

In a statement, the CM stressed the need for observance of SOPs to overcome the second wave of corona.

He urged the citizens to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The CM said the number of active corona patients in the province was 2,346 while 176 new cases were reported and nine patients died in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 9,386 tests for coronavirus were conductedduring the last 24 hours, CM added.

