Coronavirus situation improving rapidly in RYK

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The coronavirus situation is improving rapidly here as eight COVID-19 patients had been recovered during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to the health sources, 1,035 COVID-19 patients had been recovered so far while five people tested positive for the virus, taking the patients tally to 1,154 in the district.

There were only 57 COVID-19 patients under treatment at the Shaikh Zayed Hospitaland home isolation, the sources added.