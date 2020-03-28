Coronavirus situation in AJK still under control : Minister says

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Information and Tourism Raja Mushtaq Minhas Saturday said the government was taking corrective measures to control the spread of Coronavirus and there was no need to panic from coronavirus cases in AJK because the situation was completely under control.

Talking to ptv news channel , he said that the government was watching the changing situation closely and that the only two positive cases in AJK reported and they were being provided the best medical care.

He said all necessary measures were already taken for the safety of citizens from corona battle and menace of the corona would be eliminated soon with the joint efforts of the government and public.

"People will not be allowed to travel unnecessarily and will not be allowed to leave their homes," he said, adding that the suspension of public transport was also a part of the lockdown.

He said UK and other country people have been urged to stop travelling to the AJK in a bid to avoid the coronavirus.

Under the government instructions, all individuals entering to AJK would have to furnish their one month travel history at entry point and if any health official suspects any person of infected with corona virus, the official immediately will inform the deputy commissioner of the district.

Different isolation units in different areas of AJK have been formed to treat affectees of corona virus, he added.

The medical staff in medical institutions is highly professional and competent enough to deal with Corona pandemic, he said.

He said the doctors and health workers were at a high risk as they remain in direct contact with the patients therefore the safety kits are being provided to them for their safety.

He appealed people to stand up against the international pandemic with complete unity and in an organized way and not to create any fear or unrest situation in their respective localities.