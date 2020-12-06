'Coronavirus situation needs extraordinary care, protective measures'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Coronavirus situation is worsening day by day in the country which needs extraordinary care to contain the pandemic.

This was stated by Pulmonologist of Lahore General Hospital Dr Tahir-us-Salam while talking to APP on Saturday. He said the number of COVID-19 cases were increasing due to weather change as in winter, several allergies weakened the immune system of people.

He said the second week of December and onward was very crucial as cold weather would provide supportive environment to the virus to spread. He said that precautionary measures especially wearing masks, using sanitizers, washing hands and avoiding exposure to the virus patients were those steps which could protect from coronavirus.

He informed that coronavirus affect the lungs which make difficulty in breathing and cause death to patient in case proper treatment and healthcare was not provided in time.

He said that healthy and energetic food was good to protect from any virus especially from coronavirus so citizens should eat dry fruits, take juices and soups at their homes and avoid to go to crowded markets.

To a question about the opposition parties gathering expected on December 13 in the provincial capital, he saidit would be a deliberate criminal attempt to spread coronavirus among the masses. "I am not a politician, but I think the PDM gathering will be dangerous when the COVID-19 cases are on the rise," he added. He urged the political parties to avoid politicking by putting the health of people in danger.