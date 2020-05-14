Coronavirus situation reviewed in D I Khan, transparent funds' utilization stressed

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Javed Marwat on Thursday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus situation and performance of the district's hospitals especially with regard to tackling the contagion.

The meeting was attended by Station Commander Brig Shamraz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr Arshad Ali, Director Hospital DHQ Dr Farrukh Jamil, Director Hospital Mufti Mehmood Dr Umar Shah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shaikh Jamil and officials of other relevant departments.

The commissioner said that Rs115 million grant had been received from the provincial government and added that steps were being taken on emergency basis to take safety measures and provide adequate facilities to the district's two hospitals for better tackling coronavirus pandemic.

He underlined the need for transparent and judicious utilization of the funds, which meant for establishment and upkeep of the province's biggest quarantine centre in the district and provision of necessary facilities to hospitals.

He directed officials of those hospitals to make best use of the amount and augment services of their hospitals.

The commissioner also appreciated role of doctors and paramedics, saying their leading role against spread of coronavirus had been acknowledged at all level.

He said that best facilities should be provided to patients to remove impression that patients were often referred to hospitals of other big cities.

Station Commander Brig Shamraz speaking on the occasion said that capacity of health staff should be enhanced to further improve their performance and provide better services to masses.

Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr Arshad Ali said two isolation wards had been established with 34 and 20 beds and they were operating round the clock with doctors on duty.

He added that a special OPD had been set up for suspected coronavirus persons in DHQ. He also informed that a biggest BRC testing laboratory had been established in the district after Peshawar.

The commissioner said that district administration was committed to extending relief to masses and directed the concerned officials to provide complete record of funds' utilization to ensure transparency.