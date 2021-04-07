Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the provincial government was taking effective measures to combat coronavirus and yet the situation was under control.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged that everyone should follow the coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SOPs) in true letter and spirit to avoid the virus spread.

The chief minister said he was running the affairs of the province following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, he was performing his duties with sincerity.

Buzdar said he wanted to do some remarkable work for the poor segments of the province.

Replying to a question, he said making South Punjab province was the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf manifesto.

He said the provincial government had prepared a comprehensive package for Bahawalnagar which would be announced soon.