Coronavirus SOPs Checked At E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:23 PM

Coronavirus SOPs checked at E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Uzman Chaudhry, following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, along with System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeshan visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to ensure the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit.

The assistant commissioner checked the availability of hand sanitizers. He directed the staff to ensure that every person visiting the facility wears a mask before entering the premises of E-Khidmat Markaz. He said that no service should be provided to those not wearing masks.

