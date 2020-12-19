Coronavirus SOPs strictly implemented in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration on Saturday implemented coronavirus SOPs in Bahawalpur district in a sense of true letter and spirit.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the Assistant Commissioners of tehsils of Bahawalpur district are paying field visits to ensure that the SOPs are followed strictly.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City visited markets, shopping centres, marriage halls, hotels and wagon stand from December 2 to December 17. An overall fine of Rs 90500 was imposed on violators.