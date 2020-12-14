UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus SOPs To Be Strictly Implemented: DC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Coronavirus SOPs to be strictly implemented: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial directed the Assistant Commissioners of the district to strictly implement coronavirus SOPs.

Assistant Commissioners were making field visits to ensure SOPs in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Sadiq Cheema visited markets, shopping centres, marriage halls, hotels and wagon stand from December 5 to December 12.

He sealed 22 shops, 8 restaurants and one Marriage Hall on violation of coronavirus SOPs and fine of Rs 39200 was imposed on violators on violations at 34 places.

