Coronavirus SOPs violators to be sent behind bars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has issued strict direction for implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that violators should be put behind bars for 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that the DC had also directed the subordinate officers as well as Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure strict implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs in their respective jurisdiction.

According to the instructions, all departments were bound to display "No vaccination, no service" at conspicuous places in their buildings and provision of service would be denied.

Officers of district administration will check implementation on coronavirus SOPs surprisingly and for this purpose, they can enter in any building or office without prior information or permission. They can also lock any persons behind bars for 24 hours who will be found involved in violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

In this connection, lockup of Tehsil City Office would be used, spokesman added.