UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus SOPs Violators To Be Sent Behind Bars

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Coronavirus SOPs violators to be sent behind bars

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has issued strict direction for implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that violators should be put behind bars for 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has issued strict direction for implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs and said that violators should be put behind bars for 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that the DC had also directed the subordinate officers as well as Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure strict implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs in their respective jurisdiction.

According to the instructions, all departments were bound to display "No vaccination, no service" at conspicuous places in their buildings and provision of service would be denied.

Officers of district administration will check implementation on coronavirus SOPs surprisingly and for this purpose, they can enter in any building or office without prior information or permission. They can also lock any persons behind bars for 24 hours who will be found involved in violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

In this connection, lockup of Tehsil City Office would be used, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wikicampers ranks KKH among world's 15 most beauti ..

57 seconds ago

30 suspects held from Billi Tang

58 seconds ago

Balochistan Bazigar, KP Falcons qualify for Under- ..

1 minute ago

Two Chinese Ships Spotted in Japanese Territorial ..

4 minutes ago

Bazigar, Falcons move National U-23 Football semis ..

4 minutes ago

Israel Foils Attempt to Smuggle $826,808 Worth of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.