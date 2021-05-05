Coronavirus spread declining,cases rate reduced to 7.1 pc in KP: Minister Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said that the spread of coronavirus was declining day by day and urged upon people to continue following SOPs to prevent from virus.

The provincial minister said that the rate of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 7.1 percent yesterday. He said the number of active corona patients in the province at present was 11,076.

Tamur Jhagra further said that 1,769 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Yesterday, the rate of positive cases was 50 percent in Swat, 21 percent in Mardan, 14 percent in Swabi and Buner and 13 percent in Peshawar and Malakand, Minister Health added.

"The provincial government is further enhancing the capacity of hospitals and we will not rest until the pandemic ends,"said Taimur Jhagra.

The provincial minister health appealed people to avoid making crowd. He said that the third wave of corona was very lethal than prior waves for which people must follow corona SOPs including wearing of masks and social distancing.

"In current situation,it is our common national responsibility to take these precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said minister.

The minister said that all district administrations have been directed to take action against violaters not following SOPs and becoming major cause in spread of pandemic.